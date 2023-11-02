Price of Gold in Pakistan Surges By Rs. 1,500 Per Tola

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 2, 2023 | 5:38 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan jumped by Rs. 1,500 per tola on Thursday to close at Rs. 213,300.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) spiked by Rs. 1,500 per tola to Rs. 213,300 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,179 to Rs. 182,870.

On Wednesday, the price of gold fell by Rs. 1,200 per tola after going up by Rs. 900 per tola on Tuesday.

International gold rates stood at $1,986 at 4:25 PM (Pakistan Standard Time), up 0.23 percent DoD compared to yesterday. International media credits this increase to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged until the next market review.

