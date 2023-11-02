Here’s the Truth Behind Police Raid at LUMS Following PM Kakar’s Visit

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 2, 2023 | 1:30 pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar’s visit to the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) became talk of the town after he faced tough questions from the students.

During his visit to LUMS, PM Kakar interacted with students and answered their questions. The event was televised on the state-owned national TV channel.

One of the students particularly went viral after he asked the PM about his late arrival. It should be noted that the caretaker PM arrived at the event half an hour late.

Additionally, questions from other students also gained attention on social media, with one of them asking the PM about the controversial manner in which the mayor Karachi’s election was held.

Now, in a viral video on social media, it is being claimed that the Punjab police has initiated a crackdown against students at LUMS.

However, IG Punjab Usman Anwar has denied that the police conducted any such raid. In a video statement, the IG clarified that the police vehicle convoy shown in the video was just normal police movement far away from LUMS.

IG Usman Anwar added that neither the police received any such instructions nor does it intend to conduct such a raid. Furthermore, he announced taking legal action against those who spread the fake video.

