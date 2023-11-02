Qualcomm Reports Major Revenue Slump Amid Smartphone Market Dip

On Wednesday, Qualcomm unveiled its fiscal year 2023 fourth-quarter financial results, disclosing a revenue of $8.63 billion, which marked a 24% year-over-year decrease.

Nevertheless, this figure surpassed expectations, and Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon conveyed confidence in the future, primarily attributing it to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The most significant factor contributing to this decline was the chipset division, responsible for supplying chips for many premium Android smartphones, which experienced a revenue decrease of 27% to $5.46 billion.

Throughout 2023, the smartphone sector has experienced a prolonged downturn, with analysts noting continuous declines in shipments. Nevertheless, Qualcomm may witness an upturn in the present and forthcoming quarters, courtesy of the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Qualcomm’s CEO expressed contentment in a statement, emphasizing the company’s strong roadmap and product execution, which positions it favorably across its various operations. He also drew attention to recent announcements made during the Snapdragon Summit, highlighting the company’s technology leadership in on-device generative AI and mobile computing performance.

Qualcomm has high hopes for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and generative AI, with Xiaomi, Honor, and other manufacturers already having announced devices featuring this technology, or having them in development. Amon also indicated that Qualcomm is set to dominate the market with the impending launch of the Galaxy S24.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has been designed with a focus on generative AI, promising to introduce novel on-device experiences on smartphones. Speculations also suggest that Samsung is incorporating more generative AI into the Galaxy S24, although the chip’s performance may still fall short of the Snapdragon’s capabilities.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the newly unveiled Snapdragon X Elite chip holds the potential to enhance performance in ARM-based Windows laptops. Amon further emphasized Qualcomm’s partnership with Apple, affirming that Qualcomm will remain the supplier of 5G modems for iPhones until 2026.