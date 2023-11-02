Rwanda Wants to Import Mobile Phones from Pakistan

The African nation of Rwanda has expressed interest in importing mobile phones from Pakistan apart from enhancing overall economic collaboration between the two countries.

A delegation from Rwanda, led by Senate President Dr. Kalinda Francois, recently held a comprehensive discussion with Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Dr. Umar Saif on bilateral issues, information and communication technology, and the potential import of Pakistani-manufactured mobile phones to Rwanda.

ALSO READ Smartphones for All: IT Ministry Ready to Announce Easy Installment Plans for Phone Buyers

Dr. Umar Saif said the Rwandan government’s interest in importing smartphones produced in Pakistan will be discussed with local mobile manufacturers. He emphasized the global interest in investing in Pakistan and exporting Pakistani products, with African countries, including Rwanda, emerging as significant markets for Pakistani smartphones.

While providing updates on the IT Ministry’s upcoming smartphone installment program, the minister added that discussions were underway to address the necessary prerequisites for the potential export of mobile phones to Rwanda. He highlighted the growing global interest in investing in Pakistan and the export of Pakistani products, and viewed African countries, including Rwanda, as potential key markets for Pakistani smartphones.