Smartphones for All: IT Ministry Ready to Announce Easy Installment Plans for Phone Buyers

Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) will issue a policy directive in the next few days to make smartphones more accessible to all citizens through affordable installment options, Caretaker Minister of IT and Telecom Dr. Umar Saif said in a meeting on Thursday.

In a high-level meeting comprising representatives of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Cellular Operators, and GSMA, the minister said MoITT will share comprehensive policy directives with PTA for the smartphone installment program

He emphasized the need for cellular operators, investment companies, and banks to roll out innovative packages, allowing the public to acquire smartphones through affordable installment plans.

Inching closer to installments-based smartphones for Pakistan … https://t.co/pIBXqyZxFH — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) November 2, 2023

ALSO READ Cyber Security Audit of Ministries Exposes Weaknesses That Could Lead to Data Leaks

The minister explained that extensive consultations with various stakeholders were nearing completion, and policy directives would be issued based on their recommendations. This initiative aims to create a mechanism that ensures cellular operators, banks, and investment companies can offer smartphones in installments without incurring losses, effectively reaching the public.

Meanwhile, Dr. Umar Saif outlined the consequences for defaulters who fail to meet their installment obligations. Mobile phones belonging to such individuals would be blocked, rendering them unusable.

Furthermore, the proposal to block the national identity cards of defaulters is under consideration, although a final decision is yet to be made. The responsibility to block defaulter’s SIM cards may lie with the cellular companies providing the mobile phones, subject to a review of legal issues, with an official announcement expected soon.

The minister stressed the importance of cellular operators, investment companies, and banks announcing installment packages for smartphones on favorable terms as a top priority. The unanimous decision to block defaulters’ phones aims to deter non-payment and promote smartphone usage.

ALSO READ Ministry of IT Drafts Ordinance for Telecom Tribunal to Expedite Sector Dispute Resolutions

This surge in demand is expected to benefit the mobile phone manufacturing industry, boost the country’s economy, and create new opportunities for cellular operators to extend their services to remote areas.

Dr. Umar Saif acknowledged the challenges that accompany major decisions but underlined the significance of policies promoting digital inclusion and economic growth.