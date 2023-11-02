Saudi Arabia to Offer Visa Facility for Pakistani IT Companies

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Thursday said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will provide full support in facilitating visas for Pakistani IT companies.

This was claimed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication after a meeting between the Ambassador and Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif here on Thursday. Facilitation of Visas by Saudi Arabia for Pakistani IT professionals and business persons was specifically discussed during the meeting.

The official stated that matters of mutual interest and related to IT and Telecommunication were discussed during the meeting.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the IT and telecom sectors between the two countries.

Dr. Umar Saif said that the government of Pakistan wanted to boost relations with Saudi Arabia in the IT and telecom sectors. Saudi Arabia is a very attractive market for Pakistani IT companies, he said. He remarked that as Pakistani IT companies scale up their presence and businesses in Saudi Arabia, it’s important to facilitate their travel and Visas.

The IT minister said that there was great potential in IT and Telecom professionals in Pakistan. He went on to say that the environment for investment in Pakistan was conducive, urging the Saudi tech companies to invest in Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki added that Saudi Arabia will fully cooperate with Pakistan in the sector of IT and Telecom. The ambassador also ensured that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would provide full support in facilitating visas for Pakistani IT companies.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry.