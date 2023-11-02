Maxwell and Marsh Ruled Out of Crucial Match Against England

Australia has faced two major setbacks ahead of their crucial match in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 against England, scheduled for November 4 in Ahmedabad.

Star all-rounder and in-form player, Glenn Maxwell, will not be participating in the match against England due to a concussion he sustained in a golf-related incident on Monday. Additionally, opening batter Mitchell Marsh has returned to Perth for personal reasons, as reported today.

Head Coach Andrew McDonald provided an update on Maxwell’s concussion, stating, “He will commence some light exercises today, and we believe that his return-to-play protocol will be relatively straightforward. Fortunately, there were no other injuries sustained, which could have been much worse than the current situation.”

He added, “There was nothing untoward in the behavior throughout the day: it was a clear-cut accident and unfortunately, it’s compromised what we are doing as a team.”

Following the news of Maxwell’s concussion, Cricket Australia has officially confirmed today that Marsh flew back home on Wednesday night.

The statement said, “Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 late last night for personal reasons.”

The statement added, “A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed. No further detail will be offered at this time.”

Marcus Stoinis is expected to make a return to the team after recovering from a minor calf injury that sidelined him for the last two matches against the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Moreover, Cameron Green is likely to be included in the side, and Marnus Labuschagne is anticipated to maintain his position in the middle order.

Meanwhile, Australia’s chances of securing a spot in the semi-finals have taken a significant hit with the absence of two of their most dynamic players, Marsh and Maxwell, in the match against England.