PCB Gives Injury Update on Shadab Khan Ahead of Remaining Matches in the World Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan participated in a practice session in Bengaluru today after he had to miss the Bangladesh game due to the concussion he sustained in the team’s match against South Africa.

Shadab Khan’s participation in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 matches will depend on the assessment of his fitness by the medical panel later today.

He sustained an injury when he landed in an awkward manner on his shoulder, striking his head on the ground after he approached the ball and threw it towards the stumps from mid-on in the game against the Proteas.

It should be noted that Usama Mir was substituted in as a concussion replacement for Shadab, who left the field after the accident. He also replaced Shadab in Pakistan’s lineup for the match against Bangladesh.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that Shadab Khan had experienced a concussion during Pakistan’s match against South Africa. Following a comprehensive evaluation by the medical panel, it was determined that he would be unable to participate in the upcoming match against Bangladesh.

PCB added in the press release, “Every precaution is being taken, keeping in mind his health and wellbeing. He will continue to be assessed over the coming days.”

Shadab’s performance in the 2023 World Cup has not been exceptional thus far. He has been facing challenges with his bowling, which has not been up to the mark. However, it’s important to note that he is a key player in the Pakistan squad and serves as the vice-captain.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s next two games are crucial. Tomorrow’s match against New Zealand will be a tough task for the Green Shirts, as it is a must-win game for them to qualify for the semi-final stage.

