Moahmmed Shami Decides Not to Perform ‘Sajda’ After 5-Wicket Haul Vs. Sri Lanka [Video]

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami took a five-wicket haul in a World Cup game against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but chose not to perform the ‘Sajda’ (a form of prostration in Islamic prayer).

Mohammad Shami humbly inclined himself in gratitude to Allah, keeping his head from touching the ground as he remained in the same position.

ALSO READ New Zealand Confirm Injured Matt Henry’s Replacement for Rest of World Cup 2023

Here is the video of Mohammad Shami refusing to perform Sajda.

Earlier, After India’s defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021, Mohammed Shami faced a barrage of online abuse. He received numerous derogatory messages on his social media accounts, with people labeling him a “traitor” and demanding his exclusion from the Indian cricket team.

Cricketers such as Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli expressed his public support for Shami by stating that criticizing someone based on their religion is, in his view, the most deplorable action a person can take.

ALSO READ Pakistan Becomes the Best Catching Side in World Cup 2023

It should be noted that Mohammad Shami claimed two five-wicket hauls in the 2023 World Cup. Previously, he took 5 wickets against New Zealand, and now against Sri Lanka. Moreover, he took 14 wickets in just three matches with an average of 6.71 in this mega event so far.

Meanwhile, he also became India’s top wicket-taker in Men’s Cricket World Cups in only 14 games, with a remarkable 5/18 in five overs against Sri Lanka, helping the team to victory.