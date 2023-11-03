New Zealand Confirm Injured Matt Henry’s Replacement for Rest of World Cup 2023

New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry will miss the remaining World Cup 2023 matches because of a hamstring injury he sustained during the game against South Africa.

According to details, Kyle Jamieson has been confirmed as the replacement for Matt Henry.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Aids Pakistan’s World Cup Campaign Despite Injury

Kyle Jamieson, initially serving as a traveling reserve earlier in the tournament, was summoned to reinforce the New Zealand squad in India due to the expansion of their injury list during the match in Pune.

Jamieson will immediately be considered for the game against Pakistan in Bengaluru tomorrow.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said, “We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings. His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball and it’s an added bonus he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament.”

He added, “Kyle’s had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he’s really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup.”

It should be noted that Matt Henry took 11 wickets at an average of 28.63 and had an economy rate of 28.63 in seven matches. He began the tournament with two three-wicket hauls against England and Netherlands but failed to replicate the performances in recent outings.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Sets Eyes on Winning T20 World Cup for Pakistan

Henry’s injury, in addition to those of Kane Williamson (thumb), Mark Chapman (calf), Lockie Ferguson (Achilles), and James Neesham (wrist), left New Zealand with only 11 fit players during the match against South Africa.