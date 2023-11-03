Senator Raza Rabbani Hits Out at Caretaker Govt For Increasing Salaries of Bureaucrats

Former Chairman of the Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani, has hit out at the federal caretaker government’s decision to increase the salaries of MP-1, MP-2, and MP-3 management positions.

Senator Rabbani argued that the law and judgments of top courts prohibit the caretaker government from involving itself in daily administrative matters.

He added that such steps contribute to the national expenditure and increase the class difference between the common man and the ruling elite. The senior senator called for reducing the government expenses due to the financial crisis in the country.

He mentioned the problems faced by the common man, stating that he can hardly afford two meals a day and is forced to discontinue the education of his kids.

Furthermore, he said that common people have to rely on loans to pay utility bills while the elite enjoy more perks and privileges. Raza Rabbani urged the government to increase the salaries of Grade 1-15 employees instead of the elites if it has surplus funds.

Moreover, the ex-chairman senate also talked about the ongoing PIA crisis due to lack of funds. He stated that state-owned units were being privatized but there are enough funds to increase the salaries of the elite.