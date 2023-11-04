Launch Date of Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked

Previous leaks have mentioned January as Samsung’s launch time for the Galaxy S24 series, but a new report has added a precise date to the rumors.

According to Biz SBS, a Korean news media outlet, Samsung plans to host its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event on January 17 in the US. This is slightly off from the January 18 launch date tipster Ice Universe leaked, but this might have to do with the time difference between the US and China.

Allegedly, Samsung aims to enhance its revenue by introducing the Galaxy S24, as semiconductor sales have been experiencing a slowdown.

Furthermore, on December 1, Samsung is set to release the Galaxy S23 FE in South Korea at a price of €570. This marks the first time a Galaxy S FE model has been available in Samsung’s home market since 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with boosted clock speeds for extra performance. The SoC recently made an appearance at Geekbench, revealing a prime core frequency of 3.4 GHz, while the remaining cluster was the same as before at 3.15 GHz, two cores at 2.96 GHz, and two at 2.27 GHz.

The listing revealed one variant with 12 GB of RAM and One UI 6.1 OS out of the box. There is also a possibility of an overclocked GPU, but that remains to be seen.

Furthermore, Samsung is also planning to take the S24 family’s gaming performance to the next level with support for AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution). This is an upscaling technique to boost FPS in games without overloading the hardware. It is primarily featured on AMD’s newest gaming GPUs, but also supports older and rival Nvidia graphics cards. This means that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be able to run PC-level games like the iPhone 15.