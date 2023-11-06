KP to Suspend Telecom Service During MDCAT Retake Exam

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 6, 2023 | 12:17 pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to implement strict measures during the Medical and Dental College Admission Test  (MDCAT) examination, scheduled to be held later this month.

According to details, the caretaker provincial government has decided to suspend mobile tower services near exam centers during the test hours to combat cheating.

Furthermore, KP Police along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been working diligently to avoid any repetition of the test held earlier this year.

Peshawar Police has been handed over the task of overseeing the printing and handling of test materials. Additionally, walk-through gates and CCTV cameras will be installed at exam centers across the province. Moreover, female police officers will also be deployed for security.

In an effort to provide easy access to the test takers, authorities have established exam centers in the 11 districts of the province. It includes Peshawar, DI Khan, Kohat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Swat, and Abbottabad.

The Khyber Medical University will provide information about duty staff, which won’t include administrative officials from different departments. This move is aimed at upholding impartiality.   

It is important to note that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to retake the MDCAT exam after dozens of students were caught cheating via Bluetooth devices. Now, the test will re-conduct on November 26.

