Saudi Arabia Announces Additional Fully Funded Scholarships For Pakistani Students

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 6, 2023 | 11:45 am

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced an additional 100 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students.

In addition to the 600 scholarships already offered, Saudi Arabia has decided to further enhance the number to 700. These scholarships will be offered in the 25 prestigious Saudi universities at different academic levels, including Diploma, Bachelors, Masters and PhD.

According to the Pakistani embassy in Riyadh, both Pakistani students residing in Saudi Arabia as well as those in Pakistan are eligible to apply.

However, 75% of scholarships will go to the students residing in Pakistan and the rest will be awarded to those already in Saudi.

Those who wish to avail this opportunity can visit the official website for more information.

Thousands of Pakistani students are currently studying in the top universities around the globe, showcasing the remarkable talent and potential that Pakistan’s youth possess.

