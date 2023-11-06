Punjab Traffic Police Starts Training Transgender People as Drivers

In a commendable step, traffic police have issued driving licenses for motorcycles and rickshaws to transgender persons in Rajanpur, Punjab.

According to details, the transgender persons were issued licenses after being trained by the police officials. Talking to media personnel, the trans people expressed their happiness and mentioned the challenges they faced.

They stated that people laughed at them when they used to get training for their driving licenses. They added that it would be helpful in earning a livelihood for themselves.

Previously, as many as 62 transgender persons received their driving licenses after being trained in the driving schools by the Punjab Police. According to IG Punjab, the number of driving schools has been doubled in the province, from 32 to 64.