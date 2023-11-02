Police Officers Get Suspended After Viral TikTok Video

Balochistan police have suspended three police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, over making a TikTok video, criticizing the government’s move to deport illegal Afghan refugees.

According to details, these three police officials had requested to refrain from deporting the Afghan refugees and to ensure their proper treatment.

The police officers stated that they would prefer to perform duties in Afghanistan if they are expelled from the force for having sympathy for the undocumented individuals.

Taking notice of the viral video, IG Balochistan Police, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, ordered to suspend the police personnel. He added that they are trying to identify other policemen in the viral video and action will be taken against them as well.

The IG said that every police officer in Balochistan should prioritize patriotism and the rule of law over everything else. He went on to add that the process of repatriating Afghan refugees in a dignified manner has begun.