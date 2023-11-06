Govt Has Approved 21 Projects Worth $3 Billion For Flood-Affected Areas

Since the launch of the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction (4RF) framework launched by the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, 21 development projects worth $3 billion were approved for flood-affected areas of Pakistan alongside pledges committed in Geneva for flood 2022.

Last year Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh affecting 33 million people resulting in economic losses worth $30 billion.

In response, the government devised a comprehensive 4RF framework, which proposed effective coordination and participation arrangements among federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs, and academic and private sectors.

In January this year, international donors committed to providing $10 billion during the International Conference on “Climate Resilient Pakistan”, jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UN in Geneva.

While making concerted efforts to implement the 4RF framework the CWDP successfully approved 21 development projects which include:

Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) on Farm Water Management component worth $475.00 million;

Access to Clean Energy worth $47.00 million;

DRR project for Rehabilitation/Reconstruction worth $31.28 million;

Emergency Flood Assistance Project worth $8.00m; Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program:

Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood worth $400.00 million;

Sindh irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project worth $8.30 million;

Competitive & Livable City of Karachi worth $27.00 million;

Sindh Flood Housing Reconstruction worth $500.00 million;

Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project Sindh worth $500.00 million;

Sindh Water & Agriculture Transformation Project $98.00 million;

KP Rural Accessibility Project worth $300.00 million;

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture worth $11.70 million;

KP Integrated Tourism Development worth $2.00 million;

KP Human Capital Investment worth $25.00 million;

Pakistan Hydromet and Climate Services Project worth $150.00 million;

Crisis Resilience Institutions for Social protection (CRISP) program worth $73.14 million;

Pandemic Response Effectiveness Program worth $2.00 million;

Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth worth $2.80 million;

Sindh Integrated Health and Women Empowerment worth $50.00 million;

Polio Eradication Program worth $100.00 million

KP Food Security Support Project worth $100 million

After the approval of CDWP and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, these projects are being successfully executed by the respective provinces which include Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan funded by World Bank, Asian Development Bank ADB and Islamic Development Bank.

Sindh and Balochistan were the most affected provinces in the flood of 2022.

On the other hand, the Federal Steering Committee (FSC) established to implement the projects has been actively working and three meetings of the FSC were held for the implementation of development projects in the flood–affected areas. The committee regularly asked the provinces about the implementation status of their respective projects.

Similarly, the first-ever exclusive Dashboard for 4RF is to be operationalized by November 10 at the Planning Ministry to ensure real-time monitoring and provide information to the public as well as development partners about the execution of development projects in the flood-affected areas.

Pakistan has been witnessing challenging impacts of climate change—ranging from devastating floods to prolonged droughts, from heat waves to melting glaciers. These changes pose immense threats to the country’s environment, economy, and the well-being of the people. Pakistan’s carbon emission is less than one percent; however, it is among the countries that are most vulnerable to climatic disasters. Pakistan pleaded this case before the COP27 summit held in Egypt last year.

It is noted that the World Bank has already appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to successfully approve the projects and assured its continued support in the future.