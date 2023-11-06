Poco C65 Launched With 90Hz Screen and 50MP Camera for Cheap

Poco C65 has arrived as a successor to the Poco C55, and it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, better cameras, and faster charging.

The phone has a 6.74-inch 1600 x 720px IPS LCD with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display is TUV-certified for low blue light emissions and offers DC dimming. Poco C65 offers two unlocking options: a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner or the selfie camera for face unlock. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like its predecessor, the Poco C65 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 processor, but it offers 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM options.

The front camera has been upgraded to 8MP from 5MP and features a soft light ring for natural light effects, even in low light. The back of the phone features a 50MP f/1.8 main camera and a 2MP f/2.4 macro.