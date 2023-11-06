Poco C65 Launched With 90Hz Screen and 50MP Camera for Cheap

Published Nov 6, 2023

Poco C65 has arrived as a successor to the Poco C55, and it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, better cameras, and faster charging.

The phone has a 6.74-inch 1600 x 720px IPS LCD with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display is TUV-certified for low blue light emissions and offers DC dimming. Poco C65 offers two unlocking options: a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner or the selfie camera for face unlock. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like its predecessor, the Poco C65 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 processor, but it offers 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM options.

The front camera has been upgraded to 8MP from 5MP and features a soft light ring for natural light effects, even in low light. The back of the phone features a 50MP f/1.8 main camera and a 2MP f/2.4 macro.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support though the box only includes a 10W charge. A key upgrade over Poco C55 is the move to a USB-C port.

The phone comes in a 6/128 GB or an 8/256 GB configuration and is available in black, blue, or purple. Pricing and availability details are yet to be announced, but since it is a C series phone, we can expect it to be highly affordable, likely around $100 or less.

Poco C65 Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G52 MC2
  • OS: Android 12, MIUI 13 for POCO
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.74″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50MP (main) + 2MP (macro)
    • Front: 8MP
  • Colors: Black, Blue, Purple
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
  • Price: TBA

>