Sindh Government Announces 2 Holidays

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 6, 2023 | 1:03 pm

The provincial government of Sindh has announced two holidays in the province.

As per the announcement, November 9 has officially been declared a public holiday to commemorate Iqbal Day.

Furthermore, November 13 has also been announced as a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

The notification states that next Monday will be an off-day for Hindu community on the occasion of the ‘festival of lights’ for all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government.

It should be noted that the federal government had announced a public holiday on the 146th birthday of the nation’s revered poet and philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, just last week.

The public holiday for November 9 remained suspended for several years before former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, decided to reinstate it last year.

>