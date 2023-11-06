Sindh Government Announces 2 Holidays

The provincial government of Sindh has announced two holidays in the province.

As per the announcement, November 9 has officially been declared a public holiday to commemorate Iqbal Day.

Furthermore, November 13 has also been announced as a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

The notification states that next Monday will be an off-day for Hindu community on the occasion of the ‘festival of lights’ for all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government.

The Sindh Government has declared November 13, 2023 (Monday) as a holiday for the Hindu community on account of the religious festival #Diwali2023 pic.twitter.com/RgaCgenFSN — Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) November 6, 2023

It should be noted that the federal government had announced a public holiday on the 146th birthday of the nation’s revered poet and philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, just last week.

The public holiday for November 9 remained suspended for several years before former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, decided to reinstate it last year.