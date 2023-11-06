Sindh Government Announces 2 Holidays

The provincial government of Sindh has announced two holidays in the province.
As per the announcement, November 9 has officially been declared a public holiday to commemorate Iqbal Day.
Furthermore, November 13 has also been announced as a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.
The notification states that next Monday will be an off-day for Hindu community on the occasion of the ‘festival of lights’ for all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government.
It should be noted that the federal government had announced a public holiday on the 146th birthday of the nation’s revered poet and philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, just last week.
The public holiday for November 9 remained suspended for several years before former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, decided to reinstate it last year.