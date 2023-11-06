Pakistan Cricket Team Receives Unique Reception by Indian Airlines [Video]

The Pakistan cricket team was greeted with a heartwarming reception as they embarked on a chartered flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata for their upcoming match against England in the ICC World Cup 2023. To celebrate the team’s recent victory, Indian Airlines adorned the plane’s interior with green lighting.

It should be noted that the Green Shirts secured victory over New Zealand in their recent crucial World Cup match. The Men in Green secured a 21-run victory over New Zealand through the DLS method after conceding 401 in the first innings, keeping their hopes alive in the quest for a spot in the mega event’s semi-finals.

The victory not only lifted their morale but also put them in a favorable position to compete for a spot in the competition’s final four.

Thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s sensational batting performance, where he scored 126 runs and achieved the fastest century for Pakistan in World Cup history in just 63 balls, Pakistan found themselves 21 runs ahead on the DLS score after 25.3 overs, ultimately securing a triumphant victory.

The upcoming crucial match, scheduled for November 11, will see Pakistan facing off against England. This is Pakistan’s last league fixture match, and it’s a must-win game for them to secure a spot in the top 4 and increase their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.