Pakistan Cricket Board Asks Mohammad Rizwan to Remove Pro-Palestine Post From Social Media

Rizwan shared his winning dedication to the Palestinians on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with his tweet on October 11 after his highest knock of 131 not out in a historic chase against Sri Lanka.

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🤲🏼 Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023

He said in his tweet, “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win.”

The PCB spokesperson stated that they were not privy to this information and that the International Cricket Council and the PCB’s legal department should be contacted for details.

A player in the Pakistan cricket team, who cannot be named, mentioned that the PCB faced pressure from the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding a social media post, but Rizwan declined to remove it.

It should be noted that Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir along with other Pakistani cricketers also expressed their support for Palestinians and wished for peace.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricketers and former cricketers are using their social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter to raise awareness about the critical situation in Palestine and the need for peace in the area.