Punjab Announces Holiday for Schools in Cities Battling Smog

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 7, 2023 | 4:50 pm
smog situation in Lahore

The caretaker Punjab government has announced the closure of schools amid suffocating smog that has disrupted everyday life in the province, particularly Lahore.

During a press conference in Lahore, the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, said that all schools and offices in the areas where smog has reached alarming levels will remain closed on 10 November, Friday.

This holiday will be applicable to the schools and offices situated in Lahore division, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, and Wazirabad. This holiday will only be observed this week.

Moreover, markets will remain closed on Saturday. Hotels, parks, and cinemas will observe closure on Friday and Saturday. These businesses observe closure on Sunday normally.

