Pakistani Players Go Shopping in Kolkata Ahead of World Cup Clash with England [Video]

Pakistani players took a break from their intense training schedule on Tuesday to go shopping around the city of Kolkata ahead of their World Cup match against down-and-out defending world champions England. The Men in Green’s final league stage match is set to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 11.

The team made the most of their rest day, with plans to resume their training regimen on Wednesday. Several squad members, including Usama Mir, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, and Zaman Khan, visited a popular mall near the team’s hotel.

The players got a warm reception at the mall with hundreds of people rushing to the mall to take snapshots and selfies with the Pakistani players. Clips of the Men in Green’s outing went viral on social media.

While exploring the bustling shopping mall, Abdullah Shafique and Usama Mir, took Saud Shakeel’s advice and decided to buy a few sarees for their family members. The team’s original plan was to enjoy a movie screening at a local theater but ultimately decided against it.

Meanwhile, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, alongside head coach Grant Bradburn, batting coach Andrew Puttick, and bowling coach Morne Morkel, opted to play a game of golf as part of the team’s rest day activities. This respite from their strenuous training schedule allowed the team’s leaders to unwind and strategize for the upcoming clash with England.

Pakistan will take on defending champions England in a must-win match. The Shaheens will have to beat Jos Butler and his men in order to keep their hopes alive for the coveted semi-final spot in the 2023 World Cup. However, Babar and co. will be looking very closely at New Zealand’s final group fixture against Sri Lanka, hoping the Lankan lions defeat the Kiwis to improve Pakistan’s chances of qualification.