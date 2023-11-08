Will Qudrat Ka Nizam Help Pakistan Again? Weather Update Ahead of New Zealand-Sri Lanka Match

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will play against each other in the 41st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India on November 9. This game marks the last match of the round-robin stage in the World Cup for both teams.

While both teams are prepared to give their best in Bengaluru on November 9, the threat of rain could disrupt the Black Caps’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the mega event. This also boosts the chances of Pakistan and Afghanistan as they hope to finish in the coveted fourth spot in World Cup points table.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Returns to County Cricket with Warwickshire

According to the BBC weather update, there is a 67% chance of rain before the afternoon, with the likelihood decreasing to 41% in the later afternoon.

There is a forecast for thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon, and they may intensify during the first innings break, posing a potential threat to the match’s outcome.

It should be noted that after a strong start in the tournament with four consecutive victories, New Zealand faced a sharp decline and suffered four consecutive losses.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are both still in the tournament along with New Zealand. Afghanistan recently lost to Australia on Tuesday, and all three teams currently have 8 points. If New Zealand were to lose their match against Sri Lanka, their fate in the tournament would rely on the outcomes of Afghanistan and Pakistan’s matches.

ALSO READ 8 Pakistani Runners Participate in 53rd New York City Marathon

If Pakistan manages to defeat England and Afghanistan loses their match against South Africa, then Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals. On the other hand, if Afghanistan wins against South Africa and Pakistan loses to England, Afghanistan will secure a spot in the semi-finals, resulting in the elimination of both New Zealand and Pakistan.