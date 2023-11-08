Saudi Arabia’s E-Visa Facility Leaves Pakistan Out Despite Strong Relations

Saudi Arabia has launched the second phase of the e-visa facility, known as the “Visiting Investor.” The facility has now been extended to nearly 60 countries worldwide.

Surprisingly, Pakistan hasn’t been included in the list of countries eligible for electronic business visit visas despite its strong ties with Saudi Arabia.

The e-visa services have eliminated the need to physically visit Saudi embassies to get a visa. The electronic visa has a maximum validity period of up to a year.

Asian countries eligible for this facility include Azerbaijan, Brunei, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Pakistani nationals have to apply for a Saudi visa by visiting their embassy. Talking about the e-visa services, an official of the Ministry of Investment said that the initiative is aimed at easing the process of applying for visas.

The nationals of the countries listed on the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” platform are eligible for electronic visas. Furthermore, those possessing valid tourist or business visas from the US, the UK, or Schengen countries, as well as those holding permanent residency in the US, the UK, or EU countries can also benefit from it.