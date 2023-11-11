Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Wins Two Silver Medals in World Bodybuilding Championship

Published Nov 11, 2023

In the World Bodybuilding and Physique Championship 2023, two Pakistanis who participated have won silver medals in the championship.

According to the details, Shehzad Qureshi of Pakistan won the silver medal in the 90 kg category, and Arsalan Baig of Pakistan won the silver medal in the sports physique category.

Sohail Anwar, who is the Secretary of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Association, has congratulated both Pakistani players for winning silver medals.

He said, “Congratulations to Shahzad Qureshi and Arsalan Baig for winning silver medals for Pakistan.”

He also expressed his hope that, we will also win a gold medal in upcoming events.

