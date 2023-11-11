World Cup 2023: Pakistan Vs. England Toss Update and Playing XIs

The crucial match between Pakistan and England, marking the last fixture of both teams in the World Cup 2023 group stages, has just begun. This encounter is the 44th match of the tournament.

England won the toss and elected to bat first. The match will be played at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, India, at 1:30 PM Pakistan Time.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan vs England World Cup Match Live Streaming

Let’s examine the team compositions to make predictions about what we can expect in this exciting match.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Salman Ali Agha Shadab Khan Mohammad Wasim Jr Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

England Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow Dawid Malan Joe Root Ben Stokes Harry Brook Jos Buttler Moeen Ali Chris Woakes David Willey Gus Atkinson Adil Rashid

Pakistan has made one change, with Hasan Ali being excluded from the playing XI, and Shadab Khan replacing him. There are no other noteworthy changes in the playing XI, with the batting department remaining the same as the previous game, and the fast bowling lineup identical, except for Hasan Ali.

Meanwhile, England has made no change to their playing XI from the previous match.

Stay updated with everything related to the World Cup 2023 here!