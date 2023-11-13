After Samsung, iPhone 16 Will Also Get Generative AI in 2024

Apple is adopting a deliberate approach in developing iOS 18, and according to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the forthcoming iPhone 16 generation will introduce exclusive generative AI features as the primary selling points for these new devices.

While the report doesn’t provide specific details on the functionality of these AI features, it is speculated that they may align with the capabilities seen in Google and Samsung, such as text-to-image generation, document summarization, and content translation. Additionally, there are rumors that Apple intends to revamp Siri using its proprietary LLM model.

The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to lack significant hardware alterations, with Apple aiming to highlight the new AI features as the primary selling points for these upcoming devices. Across all four models, the iPhone 16 series is slated to debut with the Apple A18 chip.

ALSO READ EU Sues Apple With Massive $14 Billion Tax Evasion Lawsuit

Similar to its rivals, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300, the Apple A18 will also boast hardware capable of running generative AI processes on-device. Additionally, it is more than likely to feature enhanced gaming hardware, especially since the A17 Pro focuses greatly on running modern AAA games.

The Pro variants are rumored to include a novel Capture Button situated on the right side in proximity to the power button, similar to the dedicated camera button on Sony Xperia phones.

ALSO READ Apple to Launch OLED MacBook Pros and Upgraded MacBook Air in 2026

Additional leaks suggest a reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island and the incorporation of a 5x optical zoom camera on the 16 Pro model. There have been conflicting reports about the iPhone ditching Dynamic Island in favor of a standard punch-hole cutout, but it is unlikely for Apple to discontinue major features soon after introducing them.