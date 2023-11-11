Apple to Launch OLED MacBook Pros and Upgraded MacBook Air in 2026

Apple’s latest MacBooks went for sale earlier this week with M3 chipsets, a new Space Black color option, but mostly the same design. Now a fresh report claims that Apple is going to launch OLED screen MacBooks in 2026.

The report comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Technology Research. He claims that Apple will ultimately transition to micro-LED displays for MacBooks, but the next display upgrade will feature OLED panels.

The new displays will reach MacBook Pros first and then it will debut on the cheaper MacBook Air as well. However, the MacBook Air will get OLED years after their Pro siblings.

This isn’t the first time we are hearing reports about OLED MacBooks as similar claims have come from Ross Young as well. It has been previously reported that Samsung Display will be providing the OLED panels for Apple’s future laptops.

Apple’s current generation of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models feature mini-LED display, which is an upgrade over LCD screens, but still a step behind OLEDs. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, is sticking with LCDs and it appears that Apple is not looking to change that for at least a few years. But there is a chance that the MacBook Air will also get micro-LED once Apple decides to introduce it with the MacBook Pro.

The OLED display offers several advantages compared to LCD and mini-LED displays, including deeper blacks and a higher contrast ratio. These are found on the company’s smartphones. Moreover, its lower power consumption is beneficial for battery efficiency. However, the company’s approach to addressing potential screen burn-in issues arising from prolonged use is yet to be revealed.

Reports suggest that Apple will introduce micro-LED displays with an upgrade to the Apple Watch Ultra in 2025, with subsequent integration into iPhones and iPads in the ensuing years.