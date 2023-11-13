Oppo Reno 11 Series Delayed Due to Part Supply Issues

Oppo Reno 11 series was expected to debut in China at the same time as the Honor 100 lineup on November 23, but this announcement has reportedly been delayed.

While Honor has confirmed its launch event for its upcoming phones, Oppo has yet to announce anything official, which gives rise to the speculation that the Reno 11 series has been delayed. Reports claim that the launch will now take place sometime in December. Oppo Pad Air 2 is expected to launch alongside the Reno 11.

A tipster also pointed out that the OnePlus 12 was originally supposed to debut in early November, but due to some display-related supply issues, the flagship phone ended up being delayed. This may have to do with display maker BOE’s recent announcement of ‘Oriental Screens’ for OnePlus and Ace 3 phones.

Since Oppo is a sister company to OnePlus, and often uses the same hardware as OnePlus, the same display-related issues may have delayed the Oppo Reno 11 series as well.

Specifications

Reno 11 is expected to feature a curved OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on the Dimensity 8200 processor and house a 4,800 mAh battery that supports rapid 67W charging. The rear camera setup may include an LYT600 main camera, an IMX355 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an IMX709 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Reno 11 Pro will sport a curved-edge OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, it will feature LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,700 mAh battery supporting 80W charging.

The camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP (IMX890, with OIS) + 8MP (IMX355, ultra-wide) + 32MP (IMX709, telephoto) triple unit. Other speculated features encompass an x-axis linear motor, dual speakers, and a plastic frame.

Notably, the Reno 11 series lineup will skip the Reno 11 Pro+ model this year.