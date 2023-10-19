Oppo Find N3 Launched Globally for the First Time, Taking on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

The Oppo Find N3 has been officially unveiled, and notably, it will be the company’s first horizontal foldable device to reach international markets outside of China.

Design and Display

Continuing the tradition of shorter and wider book-style foldable smartphones, the Oppo Find N3 features a 6.31-inch AMOLED outer display with a resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels. This screen boasts a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 10 to 120 Hz and offers a nearly conventional 20:9 aspect ratio, delivering a stunning peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits.

Upon unfolding the Find N3, there is a spacious 7.82-inch display boasting a resolution of 2440 x 2268 pixels. This internal screen also supports a dynamic refresh rate spanning from 1 to 120 Hz, while maintaining the same impressive maximum brightness.

Internals and Software

The Oppo Find N3 is powered by the latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, coupled with a substantial 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a capacious 512 GB of storage. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

For software, the phone boots Android 13 with ColorOS 13.2 on top which has been optimized for larger screens.

The Oppo Find N3 offers the flexibility to display up to three windows simultaneously on its screen, whether in portrait or landscape orientation. This feature, aptly named a “15-inch virtual screen” by Oppo, allows for versatile multitasking.

Some applications support an in-app split-screen view, enabling tasks like editing two documents side by side in Microsoft 365 or comparing two photos in the Gallery. According to Oppo, approximately 95% of widely used apps are compatible with the extended display.

Cameras

The camera system of the Find N3 has once again been co-engineered with Hasselblad. It boasts two selfie cameras: a 20MP camera on the inside and a 32MP camera on the cover screen.

On the rear, the primary camera features Sony’s 48MP LYTIA-T808 “pixel stacked” sensor, a sizeable 1/1.43″ unit employing dual-layer transistor technology. This redesigned pixel architecture enhances light sensitivity, resulting in superior image quality.

Additionally, there’s a 48MP 1/2″ sensor paired with a 14mm f/2.2 ultrawide lens with autofocus. The zoom camera employs a 64MP 1/2″ sensor with a 3x 70mm f/2.6 stabilized periscope lens, delivering hybrid zoom capabilities of up to 6x or 145mm.

Battery and Pricing

To ensure sustained performance, a 4,805 mAh battery is onboard, with support for rapid 67W SuperVOOC charging, enabling a full charge in a mere 42 minutes.

The Oppo Find N3 offers a choice of four colors and two distinct finishes. The Black and Red variants come with a vegan leather rear panel, whereas the Green and Gold versions sport a matte glass finish. Notably, the Champagne Gold model features a camera island that matches its color scheme.

The Oppo Find N3 will be available in a single configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, priced at €1,650.

Oppo Find N3 Specifications