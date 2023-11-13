Non-Custom Paid Bullet-Proof Land Cruiser of Famous Politician Captured

In a recent development, officials from Customs intelligence in Karachi seized a high-profile politician’s luxury vehicle for non-payment of customs duties.

The confiscated vehicle, identified as a bullet-proof Land Cruiser 2017 model, was reportedly being driven by the politician’s son in the Clifton area of Karachi on Sunday night.

The Customs officials asserted that the non-custom paid car belonged to a prominent political figure from Balochistan.

The luxury vehicle, which had been brought into Pakistan by a foreigner for hunting purposes, had initially received a temporary exemption from Customs duties and taxes.

However, it was later discovered that the car was being used by an influential individual without proper Customs clearance.

Following the seizure, the luxury car was transported to Customs House by the officials.

This incident comes on the heels of a recent operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and a federal intelligence agency on Hub River Road. The operation resulted in the apprehension of a three-member gang involved in smuggling non-custom paid vehicles.

The arrested individuals, Mir Abdus Sadiq Maingal, Hikmatullah, and Abdul Hammed, all hailing from Kalat, Balochistan, were allegedly part of a larger network smuggling non-custom paid vehicles across various provinces in Pakistan.

The CTD spokesperson disclosed that the group, responsible for transporting several vehicles from Balochistan to Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a mere Rs 150,000, was armed with a Kalashnikov, a 9mm pistol, and a 30-bore pistol.

Via: ARY