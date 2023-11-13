Unbreathable Smog Puts 12,000 Lahore Residents in Hospitals

A staggering 12,000 individuals have sought emergency medical attention due to the hazardous effects of toxic smog in the provincial metropolis over the past month.

Despite a recent bout of rain alleviating the intensity of the smog, Lahore finds itself grappling with the lingering issue once again.

The Punjab Health Department (PHD) disclosed that major hospitals have been inundated with patients affected by the smog.

General Hospital admitted over 3,347 patients, Jinnah Hospital received 2,487 cases, Mayo Hospital attended to 2,876 individuals, Services Hospital recorded 5,187 admissions, and Sir Gangaram Hospital saw 1,859 emergency cases.

Professor Ashraf Zia of Jinnah Hospital highlighted persistent health complaints such as dry cough, sore throat, itchy eyes, and breathing difficulties linked to the ongoing smog.

Although there has been a recent decline in patients reporting nose, ear, throat, and lung issues, the overall impact remains a cause for concern.

Responding to the crisis, the Punjab government lifted the smart lockdown imposed to address the smog situation after heavy rainfall in parts of Punjab improved air quality by dispelling the smog.

Notably, a lockdown was implemented from Thursday to Sunday in several cities, including Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Hafizabad, affecting educational institutions, offices, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, and gyms.

Despite this attempt to mitigate the impact, Lahore still grapples with elevated levels of air pollution, maintaining its unfortunate status as one of the most polluted cities.