Former Cricket Stars Meet PCB Chairman Following Team’s Group Stage Exit

Former cricketers recently met with Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to sources, Zaka Ashraf initiated discussions with former cricketers, including Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanveer, and Sports Advisor Punjab Wahab Riaz.

The meeting aims to address various cricket-related issues, with a specific focus on the selection committee. Former cricketers are being consulted on matters such as new player considerations and developments in domestic cricket.

The PCB is currently awaiting the report from Team Director Mickey Arthur, Head Coach, Team Manager, and Captain.

Arthur is expected to arrive in Lahore from Dubai in three days. During his meeting with Zaka Ashraf, they will analyze the team’s recent underwhelming performance.