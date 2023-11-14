Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Former Cricket Stars Meet PCB Chairman Following Team’s Group Stage Exit

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 14, 2023 | 4:23 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former cricketers recently met with Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to sources, Zaka Ashraf initiated discussions with former cricketers, including Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanveer, and Sports Advisor Punjab Wahab Riaz.

ALSO READ

The meeting aims to address various cricket-related issues, with a specific focus on the selection committee. Former cricketers are being consulted on matters such as new player considerations and developments in domestic cricket.

The PCB is currently awaiting the report from Team Director Mickey Arthur, Head Coach, Team Manager, and Captain.

ALSO READ

Arthur is expected to arrive in Lahore from Dubai in three days. During his meeting with Zaka Ashraf, they will analyze the team’s recent underwhelming performance.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>