Ravi Shastri Warns Indian Team That It’s Now or Never

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri has warned the Indian team, stating that if they fail to convert their impressive performance in the current mega event into a title win this year, they may have to wait for three more World Cups.

Ravi Shastri mentioned that the current Indian squad boasts 7-8 players who are currently at the peak of their performance, presenting India with the optimal opportunity to break their 10-year trophy drought.

Shastri said, “The last time they won it [the World Cup] was 12 years ago. They have an opportunity to do it again. The way they are playing, this is probably their best chance.”

He added, “If they miss out this time, they would probably have to wait another three World Cups for even thinking of trying to win it. The pool of players is such that the 7-8 players are at their peak.”

Shastri asserts that certain players, including Mohammad Shami, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and others, may be participating in their final World Cup.

He emphasizes the importance of securing victory at any expense, considering the challenging conditions they are facing.

Shastri praised the Indian bowling lineup for undoubtedly unsettling all their opponents in the mega event, emphasizing that they achieved this without heavily relying on short-pitched deliveries.

Meanwhile, India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tomorrow, seeking to avenge their loss to the Black Caps in Manchester in 2019.