Kiwi Opener Excited to Take on India in World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

New Zealand opener Devon Conway is upbeat for the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against India, scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

Devon Conway shared his thoughts in a video posted by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), expressing his excitement about playing against the host nation in the semifinal.

Devon Conway said, “It is exciting for us to play against the host nation in the semifinal. We can acknowledge this is another special occasion for us. We are fortunate enough to have a lot of experience in our camp guys who have been in these situations before.”

He added, “It is one of our goals to be in the World Cup final. It is nice to be one step closer to that goal. We’ve been playing some good cricket. For us, it’s about continuing to do what we do. The rest will take care of itself.”

Devon Conway, with an impressive record of 359 runs at an average of 44.87 in the mega event, acknowledged the excellence of the Indian team. They stand out as the only side to reach the knockout stage of the tournament without experiencing a single defeat.

It should be noted that New Zealand and India will face each other in the semi-finals for the second time. They previously met in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where the Black Caps emerged victorious over India.

New Zealand will be missing their key pacer, Matt Henry, who posed a significant threat to the Indian batters during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Unfortunately, he has been ruled out of the mega event due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also been sidelined from the tournament after sustaining an ankle twist in a World Cup match against Bangladesh.