Former Indian Cricketer Believes Pakistani Players Don’t Have the Aura of Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has observed that Pakistan’s ICC World Cup 2023 journey was characterized by a perceived lack of competitiveness, particularly noting the team’s friendly demeanor following their 93-run loss to England in the final match of the tournament.

Mohammad Kaif shared his perspective on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the Pakistan team appeared to be too gentle and their pacers too amiable.

Kaif said, “Somehow feel this Pakistan team was too soft, their pacers too nice. Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib were intimidating.”

He added, “They would stare at you, even sledge. Babar, Shaheen, Rauf they lacked that aura, they looked too friendly.”

It should be noted that Pakistan secured the fifth position in the World Cup, marking the first instance in their tournament history where they suffered five losses and four wins. However, they were unable to advance to the knockout stages of the 2023 World Cup.

Furthermore, Pakistan concluded their World Cup journey with a total of eight points from a potential 18, securing a fifth-place position in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts have fallen short of reaching the World Cup semi-final for the fifth time in this century. Their most recent appearance in the semi-final was in the 2011 World Cup against India, a match they ultimately lost.