Integration Xperts and Salesforce Drive Business Success from Anywhere in Pakistan

By Publishing Partner | Published Nov 14, 2023 | 5:30 pm

Integration Xperts (IX) is now partnering with Salesforce , the global leader in CRM, to bring companies and their customers closer together. As an official Salesforce Value Added Reseller (VAR), IX will be the one-stop-shop for customers who are investing in the digital transformation of their business with Salesforce.

As the number one CRM platform, Salesforce provides the 360-degree view on the customers that is essential to drive success from anywhere in an all-digital world.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an authorized Salesforce’s Value Added Cloud Reseller,” said Umair Azam, Founder & CEO of Integration Xperts.

He added: “As a Salesforce partner, we are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of expertise and support. Integration Xperts (IX) offers a broader range of Salesforce solutions to assist our customers in leveraging the world’s best CRM platform, enabling them to grow their businesses and succeed in today’s digital marketplace.”

Integration Xperts is the first value-added reseller of Salesforce in Pakistan, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) platforms. As an authorized Salesforce Cloud Reseller, Integration Xperts is empowered to market and deliver Salesforce solutions and services to a diverse clientele, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and more.

This designation attests to Integration Xperts’ fulfillment of Salesforce’s rigorous criteria for technical proficiency, customer satisfaction, and expertise.

