Punjab Announces Scholarships for Talented Students

The Punjab government has unveiled a scholarship program aimed at supporting talented and deserving students.

To be eligible, candidates must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in their matric and intermediate exams in 2023.

The application process, facilitated through the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), is open until January 31, 2024, allowing prospective scholars to submit their requests online.

This initiative extends its reach to orphans and students with special needs, broadening the inclusivity of the scholarship.

Additionally, children of government employees in grades 1 to 4, earning a monthly salary below Rs. 60,000, can also avail themselves of this opportunity.

Minority students, as recognized under the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, are encouraged to apply, fostering diversity in educational support.

Furthermore, the scholarship initiative extends its benevolence to the children of civilians who lost their lives due to terrorism.

By embracing a diverse range of eligible candidates, the Punjab government aims to empower students from various backgrounds to pursue their academic aspirations.