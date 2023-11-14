Punjab Announces Scholarships for Talented Students

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 14, 2023 | 3:36 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Punjab government has unveiled a scholarship program aimed at supporting talented and deserving students.

To be eligible, candidates must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in their matric and intermediate exams in 2023.

ALSO READ

The application process, facilitated through the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), is open until January 31, 2024, allowing prospective scholars to submit their requests online.

This initiative extends its reach to orphans and students with special needs, broadening the inclusivity of the scholarship.

Additionally, children of government employees in grades 1 to 4, earning a monthly salary below Rs. 60,000, can also avail themselves of this opportunity.

Minority students, as recognized under the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, are encouraged to apply, fostering diversity in educational support.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the scholarship initiative extends its benevolence to the children of civilians who lost their lives due to terrorism.

By embracing a diverse range of eligible candidates, the Punjab government aims to empower students from various backgrounds to pursue their academic aspirations.

ProPK Staff

lens

Reham Khan Shuts Down Divorce Rumors In Viral Video
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>