No More Young Air Hostesses and Stewards, PIA Responds After Backlash

A spokesperson for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has responded to the media reports, stating that an age limit has been imposed for flight attendants being deputed on international flights to Canada and other countries.

Talking to ProPakistani, the national flag carrier’s spokesperson denied any such development. He said that the PIA management has not taken the decision to impose an age limit.

Earlier, various local media outlets reported that the PIA has issued fresh guidelines in an effort to prevent crew members from ‘disappearing’ abroad. The media outlets, citing sources, added that the national flag carrier will no longer be deploying young individuals on international flights.

Furthermore, it was also reported that only those over the age of 50 will be performing the duties of flight attendants on international routes, particularly Canada. However, the PIA spokesperson has denied these news reports.

It should be noted that just yesterday, another incident of two PIA crew members ‘slipping away’ came to light. According to details, two flight attendants – Khalid Afridi and Fida Shah – didn’t report back for duty on their flight back home from Canada.

Talking about the recent incident, a spokesperson for the PIA confirmed that two of their flights attendants have gone missing and the local authorities of Canada have been contacted in this regard.