Azhar Ali Advises PCB to Back Babar Azam Despite World Cup Exit

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has recommended that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initiate talks with captain Babar Azam regarding his captaincy.

In a discussion on a local sports show, Azhar Ali proposed that the PCB engage in a conversation with Babar Azam regarding his captaincy. This would involve seeking clarification on whether he is inclined to continue in the role or not.

Azhar Ali said, “The PCB should engage in a discussion with Babar Azam regarding his mistakes and assess his willingness to alter his mindset regarding his captaincy approach.”

He added, “You invested three years in him, but what guarantees do you have that the next captain will not make mistakes?”

It should be noted that Babar Azam is expected to announce his decision today on whether he will maintain his role as the captain of the Pakistan team.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman of the Management Committee Zaka Ashraf engaged in conversations with former cricketers including Umar Gul, Azhar Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Aqib Javed, Mohsin Khan, and Moin Khan.

In the meeting, discussions revolved around potential changes in the coaching staff, with a specific emphasis on the necessity for legal consultations regarding their contracts. The upcoming agenda also spotlighted the exploration of having different captains for red-ball and white-ball formats.