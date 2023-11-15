Babar Azam Set to Make Decision on His Captaincy Today

After a disappointing World Cup 2023, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to make a decision today regarding whether he will continue his captaincy of the Pakistan team or not.

According to the details, Aalia Rasheed, the Director of Media and Communications at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirmed on Tuesday that Pakistan’s head coach, Mickey Arthur, is scheduled to meet the chairman tomorrow, and Babar Azam will also have a meeting.

Aalia Rasheed said, “Tomorrow, a meeting with Mickey Arthur is scheduled, and it would be too early to comment on any potential changes in the Pakistan team’s captaincy.”

She added, “It is possible that tomorrow we will hear a decision from Babar Azam himself and former cricketers will be given responsibilities at the junior level, cricketers will handle cricket matters.”

She mentioned that it is too early to form a definitive opinion on the meeting with the chairman and former players.

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has become proactive following the disappointing performance of the Men in Green in the ICC World Cup 2023.

On Tuesday, Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Management Committee, held discussions with renowned cricketers to seek their perspectives on the team’s performance in the major event.

It must be noted that Zaka Ashraf is also scheduled to meet with Misbah-ul-Haq, the head of the PCB Technical Committee, during which Misbah-ul-Haq will provide his feedback on the team’s performances and discuss other related matters.

Zaka Ashraf held discussions with former cricketers Umar Gul, Azhar Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Aqib Javed, Mohsin Khan, and Moin Khan.

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf addressed potential alterations in the coaching staff, emphasizing the need for legal consultations on their contracts. Among the upcoming agenda items, the consideration of different captains for red-ball and white-ball formats was highlighted.

ALSO READ Meeting Concludes Between Zaka Ashraf and Former Cricketers

The imminent challenge for the Pakistan cricket team is the Test tour of Australia, comprising three matches. Importantly, the selection of players for this tour will be carried out by a newly constituted selection committee.