Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out at Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Controversial Claims of Conversion to Islam

Former Pakistan captain and ex-Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket, Inzamam-ul-Haq, disclosed that Muslim Indian cricketers joined us in offering ‘Namaz’ when they played in bilateral series in Pakistan.

In a recently circulated video on social media, Inzamam-ul-Haq made revelations during a show. He disclosed that another Indian cricketer also joined us in our activities, and Harbhajan Singh was particularly close to embracing Islam.

Inzamam ul Haq revealed how Harbhajan Singh was close to converting to Islam after meeting Maulana Tariq Jameel, who used to come over and read Namaz with the Pakistan Cricket Team. https://t.co/EfuLLH68Fu pic.twitter.com/eQAXvrP7cI — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) November 14, 2023

Inzamam said, “We created a special room where we offer namaz, and we invited Indian Muslim cricketers Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, and Irfan Pathan to join us, and they came.”

He added, “Other Indian cricketers also come and listen to Maulana’s speech, where Harbhajan Singh also came and listened attentively. He said to me that his heart is inclined to accept the speech, and he was so close to converting to Islam.”

In a subsequent viral video on social media, Inzamam-ul-Haq asserted that he, along with teammate Saqlain Mushtaq, endeavored to encourage foreigners and English players to embrace Islam while playing for a club.

In one of the videos, Inzamam also mentioned attempting to approach West Indies legend Brian Lara to discuss the possibility of him converting to Islam.

Meanwhile, a video went viral, and Harbhajan Singh responded to it, writing on his social media account X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the statements in the video are fake. He mentioned, “I am proud to be a Sikh and an Indian.”

Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai 😡😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/eo6LN5SmWk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2023

Harbhajan Singh bashed Inzamam-ul-Haq, stating that as a proud Indian and Sikh, he takes offense at such pathetic statements, emphasizing that such remarks have no place in his experience.