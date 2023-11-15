World Cup 2023 1st Semi Final: India Vs. New Zealand Toss Update and Playing XIs

The World Cup 2023 knockout stage is set to begin as India takes on New Zealand in the 1st crucial semi-final in a few minutes.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, at 1:30 PM Pakistan Time.

Let’s analyze the team formations to make predictions about what to anticipate in this thrilling match.

India’s Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c) Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Ravindra Jadeja Mohammad Shami Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand’s Playing XI:

Devon Conway Rachin Ravindra Kane Williamson (c) Daryl Mitchell Mark Chapman Glenn Phillips Tom Latham (wk) Mitchell Santner Tim Southee Lockie Ferguson Trent Boult

India has made no changes to their playing XI, sticking with the same lineup as in the previous game against the Netherlands.

Both their batting and bowling have demonstrated dominance throughout the World Cup, and as a result, there are no notable changes to their playing XI.

Similarly, New Zealand has also opted for an unchanged playing XI from their victorious match against Sri Lanka. The Black Caps see no significant modifications in both their batting and bowling lineups.

