How to Watch India vs. New Zealand Live Streaming: World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has reached the knockout stages, with India set to face New Zealand in a crucial 1st semi-final today.

Earlier in the tournament, India secured a 4-wicket victory over New Zealand. Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, contributing a magnificent 95 runs in the chase, while Mohammad Shami impressed with a five-wicket haul. This result has undoubtedly boosted India’s confidence, making them believe they have a good chance against New Zealand in the semi-final

Both these teams previously clashed in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where New Zealand emerged victorious, marking the farewell match for Indian captain MS Dhoni. India might approach this semi-final with a sense of caution, given their previous encounter with the Black Caps.

India has displayed dominance in this World Cup, winning all nine of their games. They have proven to be a formidable force in both batting and bowling, establishing themselves as the favorites to win the tournament, with a better chance compared to New Zealand in today’s semi-final.

On the other side, New Zealand had a mixed performance in the group stage, winning their first four games but losing the next four consecutively. However, they made a strong comeback in their last fixture against Sri Lanka, securing a convincing victory. Having won five out of nine games, New Zealand enters the semi-final with a renewed sense of competitiveness.

Match Timings

India vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup 1st Semi-Final match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
India Vs. New Zealand 15 November 2023 1:30 PM Mumbai

Live Streaming

Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of India Vs. New Zealand here.

You can stay updated on the live scores and detailed ball-by-ball commentary of the World Cup match between India and New Zealand. Moreover, you have the option to watch the live broadcast of the game on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports.

Check out the World Cup 2023 live stream here

Cricket fans in Pakistan have the opportunity to watch the live coverage of the World Cup clash between India and New Zealand Semi Final through platforms like PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and the Tamasha App.

Android iOS Web
PTCL SHOQ LINK LINK LINK
Tapmad LINK LINK LINK
ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK
Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Tired of those annoying ad breaks stealing the excitement of cricket matches? Fret not because PTCL SHOQ provides an ads – free match viewing experience this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Enjoy uninterrupted live action by downloading SHOQ on Android Smart TV or a mobile device of your choice from Google Play and App Store; or simply access it on web at https://shoq.com.pk.

