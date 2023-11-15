How to Watch India vs. New Zealand Live Streaming: World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has reached the knockout stages, with India set to face New Zealand in a crucial 1st semi-final today.

Earlier in the tournament, India secured a 4-wicket victory over New Zealand. Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, contributing a magnificent 95 runs in the chase, while Mohammad Shami impressed with a five-wicket haul. This result has undoubtedly boosted India’s confidence, making them believe they have a good chance against New Zealand in the semi-final

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Suggests New Captains for All-Formats

Both these teams previously clashed in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where New Zealand emerged victorious, marking the farewell match for Indian captain MS Dhoni. India might approach this semi-final with a sense of caution, given their previous encounter with the Black Caps.

India has displayed dominance in this World Cup, winning all nine of their games. They have proven to be a formidable force in both batting and bowling, establishing themselves as the favorites to win the tournament, with a better chance compared to New Zealand in today’s semi-final.

On the other side, New Zealand had a mixed performance in the group stage, winning their first four games but losing the next four consecutively. However, they made a strong comeback in their last fixture against Sri Lanka, securing a convincing victory. Having won five out of nine games, New Zealand enters the semi-final with a renewed sense of competitiveness.

Match Timings