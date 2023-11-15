Mohammad Amir Suggests New Captains for All-Formats

Mohammad Amir has suggested Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the captains of the Test, ODI and T20I teams, respectively.

Former cricketer Mohammad Amir has weighed in on the leadership dynamics of Pakistan cricket, proposing three distinct captains for each format.

The former pacer has advocated for the experienced Sarfaraz Ahmed to take the lead of the Test side, showcasing confidence in former captain’s leadership abilities. For the ODI format, Amir has surprisingly suggested Shan Masood as captain, despite his infrequent presence in the ODI team. In the T20I arena, He backed the talented fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the squad.

It is worth noting that the current all-format captain, Babar Azam has faced scrutiny following Pakistan’s performance in the recent ODI World Cup 2023, possibly prompting unforeseen changes in team leadership. Amir’s recommendations have added an intriguing dimension to the ongoing discussions surrounding Pakistan cricket, leaving fans curious about potential shifts in leadership dynamics.