Pakistan Football Unveils Striking New Away Kit [Video and Image]

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has released the new away kit for Pakistan’s football team. The national team is likely to don the uniform when they play against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup qualification match tomorrow.

Our new away jersey takes inspiration from the 2001 home kit, bringing back the classic collar for a touch of tradition. It's a nod to our football history, combining the charm of the past with a modern twist. pic.twitter.com/8WQ5oaCgT1 — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) November 15, 2023

According to PFF’s social media post, the kit is inspired by the 2001 home kit, bringing back the collared shirt style and giving it a touch of tradition. PFF has acknowledged Pakistan’s history by giving tribute to a jersey that was worn more than two decades ago.

The kit’s main sponsor is ‘Gym Armour’, who has released the kit on their website.

The shirt will cost 2,300 Pakistani rupees (PKR) while the shorts are 2,000 PKR. There is a secondary option of getting a customized kit, where you can add your name and number. The custom-made shirt will cost 3,900 PKR, while the shorts are for 2,800 PKR.

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on 16th November 2023 (tomorrow) at Al-Fateh Stadium, Al-Hasa City at 9:30 PM (Pakistan state time). It is highly likely that Pakistan will make its debut in this new kit because Saudi Arabia plays in a green jersey, so Pakistan will opt for a white one.