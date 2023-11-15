Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Football Unveils Striking New Away Kit [Video and Image]

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 3:56 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has released the new away kit for Pakistan’s football team. The national team is likely to don the uniform when they play against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup qualification match tomorrow.

ALSO READ

According to PFF’s social media post, the kit is inspired by the 2001 home kit, bringing back the collared shirt style and giving it a touch of tradition. PFF has acknowledged Pakistan’s history by giving tribute to a jersey that was worn more than two decades ago.

The kit’s main sponsor is ‘Gym Armour’, who has released the kit on their website.

The shirt will cost 2,300 Pakistani rupees (PKR) while the shorts are 2,000 PKR. There is a secondary option of getting a customized kit, where you can add your name and number. The custom-made shirt will cost 3,900 PKR, while the shorts are for 2,800 PKR.

ALSO READ

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on 16th November 2023 (tomorrow) at Al-Fateh Stadium, Al-Hasa City at 9:30 PM (Pakistan state time). It is highly likely that Pakistan will make its debut in this new kit because Saudi Arabia plays in a green jersey, so Pakistan will opt for a white one.

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>