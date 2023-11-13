Is This Your Chance to Change the Sports Landscape in Pakistan?

Chairperson Sub-Committee on Sports Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) manifesto Shaza Fatima Khawaja has invited all sports stakeholders to give their input regarding the betterment of sports in our country, Pakistan.

Khawaja believes that a consensus between the masses can result in sports reforms, which can then help Pakistan achieve the heights they once held when the country was world champion in four different sports (Field Hockey, Cricket, Squash & Snooker) in 1994.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Team Lands in Saudi Arabia for Their FIFA World Cup Qualifier

PMLNکے منشورکی ذیلی کمیٹی برائےکھیل کی سربراہی کرنا میرے لئے بہت اعزازکی بات ہے کھیلوں سےمنسلک تمام لوگوں سے میری گزارش ہےکہ اپنی تجاویز اور آراءدیں تاکہ ہم کھیلوں کے شعبے میں🇵🇰کو اس کا کھویا ہوا مقام دلوا سکیں اور ہمیشہ کی طرح اپنے نوجوانوں سیےکئیے وعدے پورےکر یں#چھولوآسماں pic.twitter.com/nYgVgMyqLN — Shaza Fatima Khawaja (@ShazaFK) November 12, 2023

Khawaja has previously held the role of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs. She played a critical role when the Pakistan women’s football team faced an issue regarding gaining a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the government for their trip to Singapore.

Pakistani sportspersons are currently competing at different events all around the world. Pakistan men’s football team is in Saudi Arabia for their FIFA World Cup qualification match.

Pakistani cueists are competing in the World Team Snooker Championships. Pakistani bodybuilders won multiple medals in the World Bodybuilding Championships recently, while Arshad Nadeem will aim for a Gold medal in the javelin throw in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Team Trains Hard Ahead of Clash With Saudi Arabia [Images]

A new venue for revenue is esports. Pakistan’s Arsalan Ash is the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) in the esports game ‘Tekken’. He has defeated players from all around the world, and will further improve with better financial facilities.

4x EVO Champ. Remember the name. Arslan Ash. Alhamdullilah. pic.twitter.com/LoGHhLS5fp — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) August 7, 2023

Giving your opinion to Khawaja can result in it getting implemented in the upcoming times. Do give a say if it can improve the landscape of sports in our country!