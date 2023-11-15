Everything You Need To Know About Pakistan Vs. Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan men’s football team will face Saudi Arabia tomorrow in the first match of the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match will take place in Al-Fateh Stadium, Al-Ahsa City at 7:30 PM (Saudi Arabia time) or 9:30 PM (Pakistan time).

Recent Form

Talking about recent form, Saudi Arabia hasn’t won a match in their last 8 encounters, while Pakistan won against Cambodia to reach the current stage of World Cup qualifiers. In 5 recent matches, Saudi has lost to Mali, South Korea, Costa Rica, and Bolivia, while drawing Nigeria 2-2.

Pakistan won their most recent match 1-0 while drawing the match 0-0 before it. The three matches before it were lost against Nepal, Kuwait, and India in the 2023 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

It should be noted, that every match Saudi has lost in the previous 5 encounters has been to teams within Top-100 FIFA World Rankings. Pakistan has never won a match against a team ranked in the top 100.

Predicted Starting Line-ups

Pakistan

The Men in Green suffered a major blow as their main central defender and captain, Easah Suliman suffered an injury during club duties. He will not be available for the match. It is expected that head coach, Stephen Constantine will stick to a 4-4-1-1 formation with Imran Kayani and Hamza Munir replacing Mohammad Waheed and Moin Ahmed, both of whom have been dropped from the squad due to disciplinary issues.

Yousuf Butt (GK) Hamza Munir (rb) Mamoon Moosa (cb) Abdullah Iqbal (cb) Junaid Shah (lb) Rao Umar Hayat (rm) Rahis Nabi (cm) Alamgir Ghazi (cm) Shayak Dost (lm) Fareedullah (st) Imran Kayani (st)

Saudi Arabia

As for Saudi Arabia, they too are without two of their star players, Salem Al-Dawsari and captain Salman Al-Faraj both ruled out due to injuries. Head coach, Roberto Mancini will be hoping that the bench players can replace them without any major impact to their playing style.

Al-Owais (GK) Al-Shahrani (rb) Hasan Altambakti (cb) Al-Bulaihi (cb) Abdulhamid (lb) Abdulrahman Ghareeb (rm) Naif Hazazi (cm) N. Al-Dawsari (cm) Al-Ghamdi (lm) Al-Shehri (st) Al-Malki (st)

Live Streaming

The match will be broadcasted on Qatar’s Alkass Sports channel, while ‘Shoof’ application will blive stream the epic clash.

*Links will be updated closer to the match