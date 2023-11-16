How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Saudi Arabia Football Match: Live Stream And Timings

Pakistan men’s football team will face Saudi Arabia in the inaugural match of the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers today. The match is set to take place at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Ahsa City at 9:30 PM (Pakistan time).

Pakistan has qualified for the 2nd round of a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in history, while Saudi Arabia is one of the Asian favorites to qualify for the 2026 event.

Pakistan’s Expected Line-up

Yousuf Butt (GK) Hamza Munir (RB) Mamoon Khan (CB) Abdullah Iqbal (CB) Junaid Shah (LB) Rahis Nabi (CM) Alamgir Ghazi (CM) Shayak Dost (LM) Umer Hayat (RM) Fareed Ullah (CF) Imran Kayani (St)

Match Timings

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM (Saudi Arabia time) or 9:30 PM (Pakistan time). The match will be played in the home ground of Al-Fateh SC who compete in the Saudi Pro League (SPL). The stadium is called Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, situated in Al-Ahsa.

Fixture Date Time Venue Saudi Arabia v. Pakistan 16 November 2023 9:30 PM (PST) Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Ahsa

Live Stream

Qatar’s Alkass Sports Network will broadcast the match for television (TV) sets while ‘Shoof’ app will live stream the match on mobile and web.

Here is the live stream link for Pakistan Vs. Saudi Arabia: